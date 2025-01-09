Shopping Is Being Ruined at TJ Maxx Stores Across New York Due To Viral Trend

Shoppers at TJ Maxx locations are running into other shoppers who are running up prices on trending items through social media.

Stores like Marshall's, TJ Maxx and Homegoods can be a treasure trove for people who are looking for something very specific. That could be some designers clothing or shoes to some interesting home decor. However there is a trend online that has this experience being ruined by personal shoppers.

Everyone is looking for a side hustle these days, but what these shoppers are doing at TJ Maxx locations is unbelievable. With no easy ability to buy things from these stores on the internet people are going in and going live on apps like TikTok and Instagram and buying inventory for people watching and charging them a premium to do so.

YouTuber Kiki Chanel did a video on this and it is mind blowing how much these scammers are charging people for something as simple as a mug.

Basically what these personal shoppers do is go up and down each aisle while their followers tell them what they want. They then purchase the item for them and will ship it to them, but at a much high cost. In one instance a coffee mug was marked up to $26 after a "finders fee" and shipping was applied.

This is a scam

The biggest red flag to me is that they do all of this via Venmo and also want to make sure the charges are set up as "friends and family" so they don't have incur a fee. They also will not check out at the stores until you've sent them your Venmo payment. If that item ends up going to you or not is the real question. Once they have your money you're pretty much screwed.

As you go through the videos it's kind of disgusting to see this happening. They've taken a very simple shopping experience and turned it into an auction like setting and it's all profit for the person buying the items. In some cases it is a store employee who is also getting a discount for working there.

They are also going in and buying the limited stock up that these stores carry and reselling them on eBay for double and triple the price. So if you can't find a trendy item at the store

Is there anything illegal about this? Probably not, but morally it seems like a really shady thing to do to people.

