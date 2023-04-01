Road Tripping from Albany, Here’s 10 Concerts You Didn’t Know About

You've probably heard about several of the great concerts scheduled for New York in 2023 but I'll bet there are a few you missed. Classic Rockers such as John Mellencamp, Guns N' Roses, Dead and Company are coming to the Capital Region but what about a good old fashioned concert road trip?

Here are 10 concerts you didn't know were happening in New York State this year.

Get our free mobile app

Take a Classic Rock Road Trip, discover new venues and hear great live music. Here are 10 concerts that you might have missed but worth the ride.

Saturday 4/22 - Chicago at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY. - 1 hour and 45 minutes from Albany

- Chicago at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY. - 1 hour and 45 minutes from Albany Tuesday 5/2 - Mike Tramp, legendary front man for the band White Lion at the Strand Theatre, Hudson Falls, NY. - 1 hour from Albany

- Mike Tramp, legendary front man for the band White Lion at the Strand Theatre, Hudson Falls, NY. - 1 hour from Albany Wednesday 5/10 - Graham Nash - Sixty Years of Songs and Stories at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY - 2 hours and 15 minutes from Albany

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sunday June 11 - Little River Band at Point of the Bluff, Keuka Lake, NY - 3 hours and 40 minutes from Albany

- Little River Band at Point of the Bluff, Keuka Lake, NY - 3 hours and 40 minutes from Albany Friday June 23 - Steve Miller Band with Bruce Hornsby at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany

- Steve Miller Band with Bruce Hornsby at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany Sunday July 2 - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany

- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany Monday July 3 - James Taylor at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany - SOLD OUT

- James Taylor at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany - Tuesday July 4 - James Taylor at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany - SOLD OUT

- James Taylor at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany - Thursday August 24 - Train at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA - 45 minutes from Albany

Kevin Winter Kevin Winter loading...

Saturday 8/26 - Steve Earle at Point of Bluff, Keuka Lake, NY - 3 hours and 40 minutes from Albany

- Steve Earle at Point of Bluff, Keuka Lake, NY - 3 hours and 40 minutes from Albany Friday 9/1 - Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY - 2 hours and 15 minutes from Albany

Look Who Has Played the New York State Fair Here's a look back at some of the artists that have played the Great New York State Fair. Concert Archives

SPAC in the 80's This is a look back at SPAC, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, in the 1980's