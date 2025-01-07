Relive Shopping at Upstate New York Kmart With Nostalgic In-Store Soundtrack

Someone uploaded all the old Kmart in-store music and announcement tapes and it's like going in a time machine to the 1990s.

There are a few stores that I fondly remember shopping at very often in the 90s. Ames, Caldor, and Kmart. It's kind of sad that none of those places even exist anymore. Sometimes if you close your eyes you can almost picture what it was like shopping there still.

What if you could hear those familiar sounds that you heard while walking through them?

One man has found and uploaded a bunch of old Kmart in-store music to his YouTube channel. They're full of all the music and overhead announcements you heard while wandering around the store in the early 90s. It is an incredible thing to hear. I am right back in the toy aisle or back-to-school shopping when I hear this coming on.

On his YouTube channel, Mark Davis tells us why he even has this incredible collection of in-house tapes from Kmart.

OK, I have to admit this this is a strange collection. In the late 1980's and early 1990's, I worked for Kmart behind the service desk and the store played specific pre-recorded cassettes issued by corporate. This was background music, or perhaps you could call it elevator music. Anyways, I saved these tapes from the trash during this period and this video shows you my extensive, odd collection.

This is an incredible collection to have, and something that not a lot of people would be able tog et their hands on. What's even cooler is that all these tapes are uploaded to the Internet Archives for anyone to listen to at anytime.