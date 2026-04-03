On Thursday news broke that President Donald Trump had fired Pam Bondi, ending her tenure as Attorney General. Her time there was met with heavy criticism from both sides of the aisle, especially regarding her handling of the Epstein files.

Now the hunt for her replacement is happening and there are a few candidates they have in mind. In the interim Bondi's Deputy Attorney General, Toddy Blanche, will be the acting AG. He could also be in the running for that position, but there is another candidate that many New Yorkers are familiar with.

Lee Zeldin

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It is being reported that President Trump is eyeing Lee Zeldin to be the next AG of the United States. Zeldin, born in East Meadow, NY on Long Island has been in the New York State Senate, served in the US House of Representatives, and ran for Governor in 2022. He lost that race to Kathy Hochul.

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Currently Zeldin serves as the Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency for President Trump. While there hasn't been any confirmation on his official candidacy for Attorney General, Time reports that Zeldin's name has come up the most when discussing Bondi's replacement.

Bondi is now the second person Trump has fired in year two of the second term. Her fired Kristi Noem last month and quickly replaced her with Markwayne Mullin. Now we all wait to see who will be the replacement for Pam Bondi, who will be moving into a new job in the private sector.