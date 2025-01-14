Number One Grocery Store In The United States Will Never Be In Upstate New York

If you've been lucky enough to shop at this massive grocery store it's sad to think there will never be a location for us here in the Capital Region.

We have no shortage of grocery stores to choose from in New York State. Here in the Capital Region the main place are going to be Market 32 and Hannaford. There are also many who probably do their shopping at Walmart, too.

Those stores are perfectly fine, but you can't help but wonder if the grass is greener on the other side. For years people in Upstate New York have asked for other grocery options. We got some for a while when Shop Rite moved in, but those are now all long gone.

One familiar store that used to be a Capital Region favorite was Grand Union, which is on the move again with locations near Upstate New York in Cooperstown and Cortland.

There are a few grocery stores that have been on the wish list of Capital Region shoppers for a long time. Those would be Wegman's and Costco. While we are nearing a Costco here in the Albany area, Wegman's likely will never make an appearance.

While we await the building of Costco there are other top grocery stores that you can shop at in the mean time, and one of them has locations all around Upstate New York.

A new RPI study found that Aldi is the fifth most popular grocery store in the United States. Costco comes in at number three with Market Basket, a New England favorite, is in at number two.

The number one grocery store in the country however is one that we in New York will never get to shop at unless we travel to the great state of Texas.

Texas based H-E-B has taken the top spot as the best grocery store in the country. Anyone who has had the chance to shop at this spot will likely agree that it is one of the best, and it will make you jealous you can't go here regularly.

We are deeply honored and humbled that with support from our customers, dunnhumby has named H-E-B the nation’s #1 grocery retailer for the third consecutive year. - H-E-B spokesman

H-E-B is no stranger to being at the top since this is the third year in a row they've taken that honor. They say that making an effort to give customers what they want and save them money has been their key to success.

H-E-B has over 430 locations in both Texas and Mexico, but hasn't expanded to other parts of the United States yet, and right now it doesn't look like that's going to be happening anytime soon.