Sometimes you have no choice but to go with a chain as an option, but some experts are saying these are the pizza places you should be avoiding.

In the Capital Region we have some of the best pizza in all of Upstate New York. That is of course my opinion, but when you have the option to choose between some seriously great locally made pie and a chain you're going local all day every day.

That's not to say that sometimes you don't want to choose the chain pizza place for a variety of reasons. I used to crave that pan pizza from Pizza Hut, plus for a long time they were the only game in town doing stuffed crust. In college I survived on $5 Dominos pizzas. But we grow up and move on to the finer things in life.

Worst Pizza Chains

Chains have a reputation of being bad, but there is some good with them. I think consistency is one of those things. For a very long time many pizza places got dragged for their quality, but I think they've improved greatly. That still hasn't stopped anyone from ranking them and encouraging you to not go there.

Of the 5 places listed by 24/7 Wallstreet as the worst, New York is home to three of them. You've eaten at them whether you'd like to admit it or not.

5. Domino's

I've already said nice things about Domino's and for it to show up on this worst list makes me sad. I don't have anything against Domino's. You know exactly what you're getting and I don't think that's a bad thing.

3. Little Caesars

My biggest gripe with Little Caesars is that they're supposed to have the pizza hot and ready and the last time I went in they did not. I had to order it and wait just like any other place, thus defeating the purpose of going there. RIP OFF.

1. Chuck E. Cheese's

The biggest question here is who is going to Chuck E. Cheese's for anything other than a child's birthday party? No one is ordering pizza here and to even consider it on a ranking list for pizza places is ridiculous. What did Charles Entertainment Cheese ever do for you besides provide hours of fun? Show some respect.

The other two places on the list were number 4. Papa Murphy's and number 2. CiCi's. I think it's very safe to put CiCi's on this list. We had one on Wolf Road and the novelty ran its course in the Capital Region. As far as Papa Murphy's goes, that's a very Irish name for a pizza place. That's all I'll say on that.