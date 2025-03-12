New Yorkers Get Set To Pay More For Flying On Southwest Airlines

Southwest is changing one of their biggest policies and it is going to cost the consumer more to fly on the discount airline.

For 54 years Southwest has offered two free checked bags for those who choose to fly on their airlines. It is a major perk for those who fly frequently. If you notice, most of the major airlines charge for checked bags. Many people try to cram everything into a carryon just to avoid that fee. That's what made it so great about flying on Southwest. That's all about to change.

Starting on May 28, 2025 the airline will no longer be offering free checked bags unless you're one of their preferred members or a Southwest credit card holder. CBS News reports that most of Southwest's competitors are thrilled with this news because they may choose to fly on their airlines now if they're going to be paying the same price.

Southwest Airlines Experiences Major Flight Cancellations Across U.S. Getty Images loading...

Many people, including myself, choose Southwest because of the price and the fact that you could check two bags for free. This could be a reason for many to jump ship if they aren't someone who meets the criteria for a free checked bag.

...only Southwest's most elite Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and passengers who book their top-tier Business Select fares will receive two free checked bags. - CBS News

Those who have Southwest credit cards through Chase Bank, and other "select" customers will receive one free checked bag.

If you ask me, this sounds like a bad move. While some project this will boost Southwest's earnings, I think it will ultimately hurt them. They're changing many things right now, including the open seating policy, that is set to change in the second half of 2025. Too much change for a brand all at once could spell disaster.