No matter what the calendar says, let's declare that the start of summer vacation season begins now! If nothing else you need to start planning that summer vacation and we have 4 of the best spots in America right here in New York State.

No need to book airline tickets this summer. No passport required, heck you don't even need a Real ID. This is better than your run-of-the-mill 'staycation', these are the Top 4 New York Lake Vacations.

Get our free mobile app

U.S. News created a list of the Top 33 Lake Vacations in the United States and 4 are in the Empire State. New York and Michigan tied for the most lake vacation destinations on the list but who would go to Michigan when we have the best in New York? Here's how the Top 5 States ranked:

New York - 4 lake vacation destinations Michigan - 4 lake vacation destinations California - 3 lake vacation destinations Wisconsin - 2 lake vacation destinations Alaska - 2 lake vacation destinations

518 News, Lake Placid Photo by Kelly Vohs on Unsplash loading...

LAKE PLACID, NY - Top attractions include:

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Gondola Rides at Whiteface Mountain

Whitewater rafting

518 News, Thousand Islands Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash loading...

THOUSAND ISLANDS, NY - Top attractions include:

Boldt Castle

Fishing excursions

Boat tours

Lake George Photo by Brian Kachejian on Unsplash loading...

LAKE GEORGE, NY - Top attractions include:

Six Flags Great Escape

Lake George Steamboat Company

Fort William Henry

Finger Lakes Photo by Mackenzie Mardis on Unsplash loading...

FINGER LAKES, NY - Top attractions include:

Wineries & Vinyards

Boating, beaches and cannonballs

Museums

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State A-Z Animals helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake-infested waters in New York State.