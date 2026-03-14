These are the top 5 cities in New York for spending the most money on OnlyFans, a paid Internet content service. Subscribers pay creators to view content, which has a reputation primarily for its adult content. The site also hosts other content creators including athletes, musicians, chefs, comedians, and fitness trainers.

OnlyGuider reports, in 2025 customers in the United States alone spent approximately $2.63 billion on OnlyFans content. That amount of money could have paid for the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo with a lot of money left over. Is Buffalo one of the top 5 in New York?

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Overall New York didn't make the top 10 but these 5 states/territories spent the most money on OnlyFans in 2025:

Washington D.C. North Dakota Nevada Colorado Illinois

Now let's take a look at the top 5 cities in New York for spending money on OnlyFans in 2025.

The Bible Belt, consisting of South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and much of Louisiana ranked among the states spending the least amount of money of OnlyFans in 2025. New York State ranks #16 overall but which cities spent the most?

Buffalo, NY - #14 overall - $6.8 million spent in 2025 / $244K per 10,000 Syracuse, NY - #29 overall - $2.3 million spent in 2025 / $160K per 10,000 Rochester, NY - #32 overall - $3.2 million spent in 2025 / $155K per 10,000 Manhattan, NY - #89 overall - $87.2 million spent in 2025 / $99K per 10,000 Yonkers, NY - #156 overall - $1.8 million spent in 2025 / $59K per 10,000

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According to SuperCreator, the average content creators on OnlyFans earn between $150 to $180 per month. Some content creators in the top 1% have reportedly earned millions of dollars each month.

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