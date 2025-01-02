10 People Injured In New York Nightclub Shooting

Police are actively investigating what they're calling a mass shooting outside of a New York nightclub that injured 6 women and 4 men.

A terrifying experience for a group of people attending an private event late Wednesday night that has left multiple with injuries. It's something that none of us want to experience and unfortunately always seems to be in the back of our minds these days. The possibility of a shooting at a public place.

That's what people felt first hand on Wednesday night when four males walked towards a busy Queens, New York nightclub and opened fire on the crowd that was out side. The people injured are said to range from ages of 16-20.

Police say, according to ABC 7, that there were six women injured along with four men in the attack. They say the males fired over 30 times int the crowd before getting back into a car with out of state plates and leaving the scene.

Four males walked towards the venue, three to four males began firing over 30 times in the direction of the people outside the venue hitting multiple victims...There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these acts of violence. Those responsible will be brought to justice. - Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, NYPD

The positive news is that all of the shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The event that was taking place was to celebrate the birthday and life of Taearion Mungo, who was fatally shot in Brooklyn in October. He would have been 17.