New York News Anchor Accused of Vanity While Reporting on California Wildfires

ABC's David Muir is taking some major hits online after he was seen reporting in LA with some additions to his wardrobe that have many calling him a narcissist.

The wildfires happening in California right now are some of the most devasting fires we've seen in recent years. Entire neighborhoods are burned to the ground as crews continue to battle the flames against hurricane force winds.

Every major news outlet is currently there reporting on what they're seeing unfold before their eyes. Live news coverage is something that you can't understand until you're actually doing it and sometimes things happen during it that you can't take back.

David Muir of ABC is taking a lot of criticism from both the public and celebrities after he was seen with his jacket pinned to make it appear a bit more snug, showing off his body a bit more for the camera.

Jack Osbourne took to Twitter to post this:

Osbournes comment of "nice jacket bro" took off garnering thousand of reposts and likes on X, including from Donald Trump Jr, who slammed the reporter.

Now, some in the news industry have come to Muir's aid to let people know that this is a common thing in television news. A source told Mediaite that this had nothing to do with David Muir asking for anything and was for practical use.

This was 30 seconds before air, a producer stepped in to try to fix coat in the wind...

Also coming to Muir's aid is Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra. He posted to his Instagram story an image of him with a jacket pinned in a similar way and said that this is pretty standard practice when reporting on weather.

David Muir has been the lead anchor on World News Tonight on ABC since 2014. He was born in Syracuse, NY and went to Ithaca College, where he graduated in 1995.