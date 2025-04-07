If you thought Easter was all about good wholesome family fun you may not want to get the kids this scary looking treat for their basket.

Usually when you think about Easter you're thinking about all the fun family activates you can have. Easter basket prep, hiding some colorful (but maybe pricy) eggs around the yard. While the weather for this holiday can always be a toss up, it's always a fun holiday.

That is until something goes horribly wrong.

There's never anything better than when someone decides to kick thing sup a notch around any holiday. The amount of horror themed Christmas items has exploded over the years. Now it looks like Easter isn't far behind with this new sundae that features some beloved Easter favorites murdered for your enjoyment.

Look how they massacred my boy

This is a dessert idea straight from the mind of Rob Zombie. I wouldn't be surprised if he directed the making of this particular ice cream sundae.

As someone who really doesn't enjoy marshmallows, Peeps have never really been something that I looked forward to having on Easter. I do enjoy some delicious ice cream, but I think I will end up skipping the murder one.

Odd Fellows Ice Cream has several locations, including ones in Brooklyn, and Manhattan in New York. So if you want to sample this one you'll have to take a car ride from the Capital Region. Or, you could just look at what they did and recreate this at home. I am almost certain kids would love to fake murder peeps.