Do New York drivers need to dim their high beam headlights for pedestrians?

It is common knowledge, common courtesy and New York State law to dim your high beam headlights for oncoming traffic. Sometimes we forget to do it and the other vehicle will remind us with a quick flash of their high beams. But what to do when approaching a pedestrian?

My girlfriend and I have been really enjoying the hot summer we've had in the Capital Region. We are constantly hitting the road, looking for the next adventure with our dog Mondo. Often times, because of the heat, we have been walking Mondo at night once the sun goes down.

Most vehicles that approach us while walking dim their high beams once they see us but not every car does this and it can be blinding. It's no different than being in a vehicle and the oncoming car has it's high beams on but on foot you feel even more vulnerable. Are you required to dim your lights for pedestrians?

518 News, New York State DMV, driving laws Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash loading...

Mondo and I can tell you it is very difficult to see your next step and where the road stops and the grass begins when faced with lights so bright they almost hurt your eyes. So, what's the protocol while driving in New York?

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) your headlights must be on low beam when you are within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle or within 200 feet of a vehicle ahead of you and you should also dim your lights for pedestrians who approach you.

