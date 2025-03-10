New Mural Unveiled At Albany International Airport

Albany International Airport continues to get a makeover and this new mural that just went up is a welcomed sight!

With the major construction going on for the foreseeable future at ALB it is always nice to see when they've done something that dresses up the place.

Those crews are working hard to turn our little airport into something that looks pretty impressive. Not that a giant ball full of door knockers isn't impressive, but the new look of Albany's air[ort is going to be really refreshing to see once this project is completed.

In the meantime, some brand new artwork went up over near the Southwest ticket counter that has really brightened up things!

The airport posted video of the mural getting put up. It's called "Treasure Map" and tey went into detail on the art and the artist behind it.

The sculpture, created by Hudson Valley, New York based artist Ruby Palmer, is made of leather from Southwest aircraft seats acquired through ongoing aircraft renovations and retirements.

How cool is it that the sculpture incorporated pieces of retired Southwest aircrafts? I love when they can think of creative ways to use those pieces in meaningful art. It's all part of the Repurpose with Purpose program by Southwest.

The program was founded in 2014 after Southwest updated its seat design, resulting in 43 acres of aircraft seat leather that was no longer needed. The new design included a lighter weight leather, which decreased the weight of each aircraft by up to 600 pounds thereby increasing the fuel efficiency of each flight. Today, the Repurpose with Purpose program utilizes leather acquired through ongoing aircraft renovations and retirements.