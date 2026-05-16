When a brand puts out something that you love it is always heartbreaking when it gets yanked off the shelves. It's almost always with little to no warning, too. One day it's there and the next it is gone forever. Fans of Mountain Dew experience this quite a bit as they seem to roll out new flavors every few months. Some of them stick around, like Code Red or Baja Blast, but others only seem to be here for a little while.

In 2019 a fan favorite Mountain Dew flavor began to disappear with no news as to when it would ever be back on store shelves. I am talking about Mountain Dew White Out. It was a citrus flavored soda that was completely gone by 2023. Now, three years later this flavor is making a comeback just in time for America's 250th birthday.

Mountain Dew White Out Returns

This flavor will be exclusive to Walmart locations, and it has already gotten fans excited. No official release date yet, but you will likely begin to see this start appearing at New York Walmart locations as we get closet to Memorial Day Weekend, and the official start to summer.

Read More: Coca Cola Finally Bringing Diet Cherry Coke to New York

White Out will be available in the America Pack from Walmart. That pack will also include Code Red and Voltage. It's a red white and blue pack that is perfect for the Fourth of July.

Scroll down to see 20 discontinued items from McDonald's

My advice is to enjoy it while you can. This stuff will likely be gone as quick as it appears and then the only place you'll be able to find it is all jacked up on eBay.

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker