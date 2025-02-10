Major Changes Coming To Chick-fil-A Menu in New York in 2025

Be prepared for some changes to hit a Chick-fil-A near you in 2025.

When it comes to Chick-fil-A people do not want change. They've come to expect consistency with this brand for a very long time so when they do make some changes it always comes as a shock to many.

In 2024 it was revealed that they had changed the recipe to their waffle fries to keep them crispier longer. They added pea starch to them and a lot of people met this change with hostility. That mostly came from the food allergy community. However now they're making another change in 2025 that might not sit well with fans of this item.

No More Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Apparently each and every day Chick-fil-A employees were hand squeezing lemons for their lemonade. While that was an incredible thing to offer customers, it also eats away at a ton of man power. They now have robots that squeeze the juice for them. While it is still fresh squeezed, it's no longer done in house on a daily basis.

Also coming to a menu near you is key lime lemonade, which is pretty exciting. If you've had key lime anything you know that's going to be magical. However it will only be available for a limited time. Get it while you can.

I tried the frosted lemonade for the first time last weekend, and I don't know why I waited so long for this.

Also added to the menu for 2025 is a spicy grilled chicken. This is fantastic as their grilled chicken is one of the better grilled chicken fast food items. Add a little spice to it and that is a home run.

With multiple locations around the entire Capital Region you won't find it hard to check out these new menu items