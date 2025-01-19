It May Soon Be Illegal To Smoke Weed Near Children in New York State

A new bill proposes restricting marijuana use around children or face a penalty as harsh as jail time.



While cannabis use is now legal in New York there are still some stigmas surrounding its more daily use by those who may have never been smokers in the first place. Some of those who have taken it up may even be parents.

Now, some law makers would like to see restrictions placed on those who might smoke marijuana around small children.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, co-sponsor of the new bill, says that its aim is to protect children.

I’ve heard from a number of individuals regarding concerns of the use of cannabis around children, as well as our hospital facilities where children have been brought to the ER as they have been exposed to cannabis. - Buttenschon

This bill proposes not allowing smoking or vaping cannabis within 30 feet of a child or a place that a child would be, like a park, playground, or school. However the logistics of enforcing a law like this would be very difficult.

Offenders would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first time offense with a second offense landing you 90 jails in jail.

How could people be monitored for this unless they were under constant surveillance to be sure they weren't smoking around a child. It seems like common sense not to smoke around children, given we know how bad secondhand cigarette smoke can be.

Many areas are already smoke free in the Capital Region, like Crossgates Mall and Washington Park. Perhaps what we will see are more smoking restricted areas, and then allow adults to make good decisions about when and where they practice this habit on their own.