Is This New York Jail Haunted? Spend The Night And Find Out

The thought of going to jail is scary as heck. What's even more terrifying is the thought of going to a jail that has been known to be haunted. Well, now you can pay to spend the night in a haunted New York jail. You going?

The Haunted Nights paranormal events company will be opening the cell doors to one of the most notoriously haunted jailhouses in New York State and inviting you to spend the night and, see what happens.

The paranormal investigators from Haunted Nights have been featured on the Travel Channel, Disney+ and more. Now they are giving you the opportunity to join them at the historic Old Washington County Jail. This place hasn't been in use in approximately 30 years but that doesn't mean there hasn't been activity.

On Friday May 19, 2023 the Haunted Nights investigators will gather with some brave souls for a paranormal investigation at 58 East Broadway in Salem, NY. If you are interested in not only visiting but sleeping overnight in the jail, this is for you.

There are 2 separate ticket options, General Admission and VIP. The GA session is a 3 hour experience from 8p-11p. The VIP investigation will run from 8pm until 2am. At the conclusion of that investigation you will have the option to sleep at the jailhouse and the entire event concludes at 9am.

General Admission start at $40 and may be purchased HERE

VIP tickets start at $90 and may be purchased HERE

These events typically sell out quickly so if you are interested, act sooner than later

