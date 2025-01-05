Is The Sad Story Behind This Abandoned New York Vacation Destination Real or Urban Legend?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

There are many reasons, like fire and foreclosure, that would cause a place to become abandoned. If legend is to be believed, this place fell to ruin following a tragic death. Is this one-time vacation destination now haunted? Some say yes.

As with most abandoned properties, we keep the location hidden to avoid vandalism and destruction. Some of the time we don't disclose the location because the address, town and county are in dispute. Do you recognize this abandoned site? Here is what we can tell you.

Location - New York State

- New York State Region - Adirondack Park

- Adirondack Park Genre - Motel, lodge, restaurant

- Motel, lodge, restaurant Distinguishing Features - Bridge access

If the stories that we hear are to be believed, for decades this was a destination for locals as well as tourists to spend the night, get a meal and explore the wilderness. Allegedly that all stopped in 1998 following a tragic car accident that killed one of the owners.

Take a look at these pictures, ask your friends and family. Maybe one of you can confirm if these stories are fact, fiction or urban legend.

