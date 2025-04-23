Is It Legal For Officers To Run Your Plates Anytime They Want In New York?

The motto "to protect and serve" started with the Los Angeles Police Department in the 1960's. Today many departments across the United States have adopted the same for their city. New York State Troopers use "serve, protect and defend".

For New York State Troopers, as well as city and town law enforcement, what does that motto cover in terms of which conduct is right and which is wrong for officers? For example, is it legal for New York police officers to "run your license plate" anytime they want?

According to White Law PLLC, the term "run your plates" means a police officer has scanned your license plate number into their database to retrieve information about you and your vehicle. What information can an officer see once your plate is scanned?

If the license plate is registered to you an officer will see, among other things, your name, birthdate, address, the status of your driver's license and the vehicle's registration. They can also see if the vehicle is stolen. BUT, can they run your plate any time they want?

J.D. Power reports a police officer may NOT run your plate due to the way you look or the color of your skin. Racial profiling is prohibited. However, a police officer can run your plate any time they want as long as they have cause.

Your license plate information is considered public information. An officer can run your plate any time they want BUT the must have valid, reasonable suspicion to pull you over.

