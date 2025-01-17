Interesting New Pepsi Flavor Hitting New York Stores Soon

In battle between Pepsi and Coke each brand is always trying to come up with a new flavor, but in this case something old is now new.

Coke or Pepsi? That's one of the greatest debates among human beings to this day. Most people are on one side or the other, and one is not okay if the other isn't available. Both brands also have a variety of flavors to enjoy and every now and then they'll put a new flavor out that gets people excited.

The most recent flavor I can remember everyone going crazy for was when Coca Cola put out their collaboration with Oreo for Oreo flavored soda. Honestly, that wasn't too bad. It kind of just tasted exactly how you would have expected it to taste. No surprises there. You can even find some of that around every once in a while. However the Coke flavored Oreo cookies were not great.

Pepsi has put out some interesting flavors over the years. Who remembers Pepsi Clear and Pepsi Blue? I wasn't a big fan of either of those but one flavor I have always been a big fan of is Wild Cherry Pepsi. That takes me right back to playing little league baseball and collecting Pepsi points.

They've expanded on that flavor and are combining it with Cream and it should be available soon here in New York.

I have to imagine this is going to taste a lot like the Cherry Vanilla soda they had out a while back, but also like the Vanilla Cherry Coke that the competition has.

Either way, you won't go wrong with this and it will start to be available on January 20, 2025 for you to purchase. Go drink your fill.