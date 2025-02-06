Hey New York! If You Wanted a Redbox Machine, Go Get One!

With Redbox going out of business it has left many retailers with giant machines and no idea what to do with them. Can you take them for yourself?

If you ever wanted your own Redbox kiosk you may be in luck. In 2024 Redbox went out of business when their parent company went belly up. That left millions in unpaid debts as well as over 20,000 machines all over the country with no future. So what are the retailers supposed to do with these machines that are no longer being serviced?

While they aren't exactly encouraging people to steal the machines, they aren't discouraging people from taking them off their hands. Yes, you can totally go in an take these machines for your own home use if you want to. The retailers don't own them, and many of them are now shutoff because they cost a lot to run. Not to mention the maintenance that goes into the upkeep.

Now, before you just pull up to your local grocery store to take one of these you should call the retailer first and ask if it's okay for you to do so. Most of them would gladly let you take it, but be warned - they are super heavy and very hard to move, according to Engadget. That hasn't stopped anyone from trying to get one for themselves.

No, you won't find any money inside of these machines as they don't accept cash, but you will find hundreds of DVDs, Blu-ray's, and video games. If you're looking to beef up your own physical media library, this may be your chance.