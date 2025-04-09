Fan Favorite Stewart’s Ice Cream Makes Out of This World Comeback

After disappearing for a little while, this fan favorite has made a 2025 comeback that us New York ice cream fans very excited.

If there is a great equalizer in this life, it is ice cream. Unless you're lactose intolerant (which they have non dairy options at Stewart's), you like ice cream.

Finding a favorite ice cream flavor at Stewart's Shops is not a hard thing to do. With the variety they have on the current roster, plus the limited edition stuff at the counter, there's something for everyone. What's super disappointing is when the flavor you've latched onto vanishes.

The best thing is when that flavor makes a glorious comeback.

Return of the Flavor

Finally, after a little break, Star Gazer is back. If you love Milky Way candy bars this is your flavor. I remember when Stewart's first launched this into the stratosphere in the late 90s and it was all the rage in my house growing up.

Capital Region fans of this ice cream can rest easy - you can n ow get your fix. You won't find it in the freezer case with the other half gallons and pints, though. It will only be available at the ice cream counter for the season, according to their Instagram post.

You better stock up on hand packed pints now before this flavor blasts off again at the end of the season. Unless we really put the pressure on them to keep it around longer. Maybe that will do the trick.

