SCAM ALERT! This warning is in regard to an email scam that could be hitting your inbox at any time. Ultimately these criminals are attempting to get your credit card, bank information and possibly your social security number. They are trying to steal from you.

The email to keep an eye out for is thanking you for your order. An order that you never placed but the way the email appears, you will start to second guess yourself and you will want to act quickly. Don't panic. Here is more on this latest scam hitting New York.

Get our free mobile app

This morning I received an email that appeared to be sent by PayPal. What caught my eye was the subject line thanking me for my order. Then I saw this alleged order of mine was for a subscription to Norton Security for $409.98.

The email, as seen below, states that your account has been successfully charged and that billing will continue monthly unless cancelled. These scammers want you to call the number offered or to click a link. I quickly checked my banking app and there was no charge.

518 News, scam, PayPal Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

I checked with Norton and their site has several good tips on how to avoid being scammed like this.

Never click any links in a suspicious email

Don't download anything

Don't answer any questions about personal information or passwords

Don't believe any tempting offers. It's probably too good to be true.

File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.