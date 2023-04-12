Don’t Miss 2024’s Solar Eclipse Over New York! Next One in 20 Yrs
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, and blocks out the Sun's face entirely (solarsystem.nasa.gov). Remember back in 2017 when we had the last total solar eclipse? It was really cool, but sadly our area wasn't able to see it at complete totality (100% moon coverage). However, now we've been given another chance!
Approximately one year from now, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will again be visible in the U.S., and this time, it's New York's turn to see it at complete totality.
When and Where?
According to NASA's website, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will begin on April 8, 2024 over Mexico along the Pacific Coast at approximately 11:07am. It will then enter the U.S. starting in Texas, around 12:23pm. After passing states like Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, and many more, the path of totality will start being visible in our state by about 2 in the afternoon.
New York's Eclipse Visibility in Eastern Daylight Time, according to greatamericaneclipse.com:
- Buffalo:
- Partial eclipse begins at 2:04pm
- Reaches totality at 3:18pm, lasts for 3 minutes and 45 seconds
- Partial eclipse ends at 4:32pm
- Rochester:
- Partial eclipse begins at 2:06pm
- Reaches totality at 3:20pm, lasts for 3 minutes and 40 seconds
- Partial eclipse ends at 4:33pm
- Syracuse:
- Partial eclipse begins at 2:09pm
- Reaches totality at 3:23pm, lasts for 1 minute and 26 seconds
- Partial eclipse ends at 4:34pm
If you live in a different NY town and would like to see if/when you're able to view the eclipse, check out Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map depiction.
How to View Safely
If you're viewing a total solar eclipse, you need specially designed protective eyewear (solar filters) to look at it during the partial eclipse. If you'd like to purchase some Eclipse viewing products, we'd recommend you check out greatamericaneclipse.com. However, once it reaches totality and the sun's corona is visible, you can look at it with your naked eye.
Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. -solarsystem.nasa.gov