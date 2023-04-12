A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, and blocks out the Sun's face entirely (solarsystem.nasa.gov). Remember back in 2017 when we had the last total solar eclipse? It was really cool, but sadly our area wasn't able to see it at complete totality (100% moon coverage). However, now we've been given another chance!

Approximately one year from now, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will again be visible in the U.S., and this time, it's New York's turn to see it at complete totality.

NASA/Josh Krohn NASA/Josh Krohn loading...

When and Where?

According to NASA's website, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will begin on April 8, 2024 over Mexico along the Pacific Coast at approximately 11:07am. It will then enter the U.S. starting in Texas, around 12:23pm. After passing states like Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, and many more, the path of totality will start being visible in our state by about 2 in the afternoon.

New York's Eclipse Visibility in Eastern Daylight Time, according to greatamericaneclipse.com:

Buffalo: Partial eclipse begins at 2:04pm Reaches totality at 3:18pm, lasts for 3 minutes and 45 seconds Partial eclipse ends at 4:32pm

Rochester: Partial eclipse begins at 2:06pm Reaches totality at 3:20pm, lasts for 3 minutes and 40 seconds Partial eclipse ends at 4:33pm

Syracuse: Partial eclipse begins at 2:09pm Reaches totality at 3:23pm, lasts for 1 minute and 26 seconds Partial eclipse ends at 4:34pm



If you live in a different NY town and would like to see if/when you're able to view the eclipse, check out Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map depiction.

How to View Safely

If you're viewing a total solar eclipse, you need specially designed protective eyewear (solar filters) to look at it during the partial eclipse. If you'd like to purchase some Eclipse viewing products, we'd recommend you check out greatamericaneclipse.com. However, once it reaches totality and the sun's corona is visible, you can look at it with your naked eye.

Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. -solarsystem.nasa.gov

There are also gadgets you can utilize or even make yourself like pinhole projections.

©2021 Great American Eclipse, LLC ©2021 Great American Eclipse, LLC loading...

Mark your calendars and save the date for this amazing cosmic experience, the next one won't happen for another 20 years!

Rare Picturesque Partial Sunrise Eclipse Over Central New York If you missed the rare sunrise eclipse, take a look a stunning photos from around Central New York.

12 Photos Of The Rare Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse If you missed the Beaver Blood Moon early Tuesday morning, here are a ton of pictures that show how beautiful it really was.