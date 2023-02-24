Do you Think New York State Could Survive a Zombie Apocalypse?

TV shows like Santa Clarita Diet, iZombie, The Walking Dead, and The Last of Us have made zombies amongst the most popular of fictional creatures in media today. The actors in these shows make surviving look easy, but when the undead inevitably start roaming the streets searching for flesh to eat, will the state of New York survive? Well, according to a recent study by insuranks.com, the chances are slim. They placed us nearly dead last on their list of U.S. states most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse, but if you ask me, they’ve grossly underestimated the tenacity of us Upstaters…

Insuranks conducted their study by analyzing over 1000 Google search terms relating to a zombie apocalypse in each state to determine rankings. They also surveyed 1000+ Americans on their knowledge surrounding zombie apocalypse survival. Many Americans were confident in their zombie knowledge and their ability to defeat one, so much so that a whopping 53% of those surveyed claimed to know how to successfully kill a zombie once and for all, with 39 being their average daily zombie kill count (WHP Staff, cbs6albany.com). That sounds exhausting!

On WRGB CBS 6 News Albany’s Facebook post, quite a few people had something to add to the conversation:

I am prepared! I watched the walking dead! 😂😂 -Scarlet Ann Emma NY libs would want to give them [zombies] free healthcare, free college, drivers license, etc… -Brian Joseph They just haven’t activated the serum in your vaccine yet lol. Zombie boosters. -Adam Albert Have you seen downtown Albany, or Schenectady. We have zombies all over. -Todd Wickham

According to the study, between March 2019-March 2021, there was a “41594% increase in searches for ‘CDC zombie apocalypse’, a 2082% increase in searches for ‘preparing for zombie apocalypse’, a 1025% increase in searches for ‘when will zombie apocalypse happen’, and a 120% increase in searches for ‘apocalypse weapons’” (insuranks.com). With these insane statistics, I think it’s safe to say more people than you might think are both anticipating and ready for a zombie apocalypse… What about you? Will you end up like Otis on the Walking Dead or will you be part of the cure like Ellie from The Last of Us?

Regardless, here are some more specifics surrounding insuranks’ study:

If a Zombie Apocalypse Happened, Would You Be Prepared? Check out these infographics from insuranks’ study on Americans’ zombie preparedness. You never know, this info might come in handy someday.

