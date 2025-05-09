For years we have been told that we need to upgrade of ID's in New York to the Real ID. Now that time has come and if you don't have a one of these new IDs you'll have to go through a few more steps with security before they let you on board.

The official deadline for needing a Real ID was May 7, 2025. However, they are still allowing folks without a REAL ID to still get through security. It may just take a bit longer for you if you don't have one or a passport.

While adults will need a Real ID to travel, what about for kids? What is the cut off of not needing one?

Do Kids Need A Real ID?

The answer is no, a kid doesn't need to have a Real ID in order to travel. The parent should have a Real ID. According to the Department of Homeland Security,

...every traveler 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

That means that your kids should just have to follow the same process that they have always followed when flying in and out of New York. Whether that is from Albany International Airport, JFK, or Newark. The same rules apply at all airports in the state and country.

If you haven't gotten a Real ID yet, contact the DMV to make an appointment, but be warned, some of the lines are very long right now.