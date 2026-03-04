This Coke flavor was first born in 1985. After a bit of a hiatus it is officially back for 2026.

One thing that I am always looking forward to is my daily diet soda. Yes I know that it isn't "good" for me, but I would rather have a diet soda than something that could be far worse for me. Something that was brought to my attention was that an amazing soda from the 1980s is finally making a comeback in stores.

Diet Cherry Coke is back

First unveiled in 1985 Diet Cherry Coke was Coca Cola's first foray into flavoring their sodas. It had been years since I saw Diet Chery Coke available in stores until this past summer when they brought it back in the retro cans. I thought it was just a short-lived but since the demand was so high they have officially brought this iconic flavor back.

As of February 2026 it is back on store shelves all around New York. I have been to a few grocery stores around the Capital Region and while I haven't seen it at Hannaford or Market 32 yet I was able to find it at Walmart. If you happen to spot it out in the wild then please let us know by sending us a message on the app.

While dirty soda seems to be all the rage these days it is nice to see a classic on the way back. Let's be honest, who doesn't love the classic combination of cherry and cola together.