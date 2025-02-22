A growing number of employees said that they would change jobs if one offered them paid time off for intimate encounters.

The year 2025 is certainly a bit different than things were at the beginning of this century. Everyone is much more forward thinking. So much so that some people have toyed around with the idea of paid time off that would be dedicated to doing the horizontal mambo.

Yes, you read that correctly. Some employees said they would be in favor of paid days off for sex. The reasoning behind it is that having intercourse can boost your mood and your mental health. Overall health benefits from it were also cited in the report, but I think we all know the real reason people want this type of PTO. It feels good!

Sex Days

Instead of sick days, they are calling them "sex days." They say that sexual wellness is a growing industry. In the study of 1,000 people, 3 out of 5 said they should be offered paid time off for sex. They're even willing to give up other at work benefits to gain these either paid or unpaid days

The benefits of "sex days" go beyond personal satisfaction. Half of the employees who had taken one reported a noticeable boost in their productivity afterward, hinting at the potential organizational advantages of embracing sexual wellness initiatives.

It would appear that they would rather have a little hanky-panky time than an office pizza party. Sorry, cheap CEOs around the country. It also appears that it is the younger generations that are mostly in favor of these new kinds of mental health days.

Specifically, 3 in 4 Gen Zers and millennials expressed support for this concept. Employees working in tech, health care, and finance showed the highest enthusiasm, indicating how different sectors could shape conversations about sexual wellness.

Maybe we don't need to put down "sex" as the reason for your time off, but maybe you could see benefit from it. If you've got time to use, and a partner who is all hot and bothered, go for it. You don't have to tell them why you're taking the time off anyway. It's yours to use. Go get your freak on.