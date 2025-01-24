Could New York Be Next State To Ban This Adults Only Site?

While we have a lot of freedom in the United States there are certain states that have now restricted what kind of things you can watch online.

Peepshows and other kinds of entertainment of that kind have been around for as long as time has been around. Adult entertainment might be one of the oldest industries in the entire world.

The pandemic made way for many people to seek side hustles that dabbled in that field of work. Now, it looks like many states aren't allowing people to consume it without some pretty intensive verification each time they choose to visit this particular website.

As of 2025 there are 17 total states that have effectively blocked people from viewing Pornhub, a popular adult website. Could New York be next on this list?

Here is the list according to Mashable:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

The reason why these states have a block is because they want adult websites to require users verify who they are each time they visit and also collect that information. They want them to use their government issued IDs in order to prove that they are of age to view these videos by submitting a photo of that ID.

Obviously most of this has been done to protect children from seeing these types of videos, but Pornhub said that this method is ineffective and will not prevent a child from potentially seeing these types of video. They also say that it violates an adults first amendment rights. In an interview with Newsweek they said:

Not only will it not actually protect children, it will inevitably reduce content creators' ability to post and distribute legal adult content and directly impact their ability to share the artistic messages they want to convey with it.

Age verification has been used by many industries for years to make sure they're not violating any law. In Texas a website that a minor viewed any sort of piece of adult content would be fined $10,000 per day without having age verification.

Mashable states that Pornhub voluntarily blocked most of the American South to fight back against these age verification laws. They said that it has not stopped people from watching that content. They've just found ways around it.

How long before more states enact this age verification process? New York may not be far behind in this process as they're always looking for ways to protect the public from themselves.