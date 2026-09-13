Excitement is building for the start of the National Football League (NFL) season and McDonald's is joining the fun. For a limited time, at participating McDonald's restaurants fans can score a Buffalo Bills bobblehead with their 'CollectiBILLS Meal'.

The NFL season gets underway tonight as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to battle it out starting at 8:20pm. The Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and New York Jets kick off this Sunday.

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Bills Mafia have a new item to add to their collection of Buffalo Bills merchandise with the latest McDonald's Bills bobblehead. The trick is trying to find one. These bobbleheads are as popular as a classic Quarter Pounder.

McDonald's is offering four meals to choose from, including the fan-favorite Bills Mafia Box Meal! Each meal comes with a collectible Bills bobblehead, while supplies last. This latest Bills bobblehead hit stores on Monday September 7th.

Word is these Buffalo Bills bobbleheads will not be sold separately but the supply is dwindling quickly. You can order a CollectiBILLS Meal via the McDonald's mobile app. Looks like these meals range from $15.99 - $22.99.

Read more: The World's Biggest Garage Sale Returns To Warrensburg This October

Some of these Buffalo Bill's bobblehead figures are already popping up on resale sites such as lwm5252, listing their bobblehead with an asking price of $35. From the items I saw for sale on eBay the price ranged from $29 - $40.

According to the McDonald's mobile app, the CollectiBILLS Meal with bobblehead are available at some Capital Region locations. Here are a few:

1814 Central Avenue, Albany

3700 State Street, Albany

161 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany

1602 Western Avenue, Albany

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