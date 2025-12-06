2 Capital Region Women Arrested Following Suspicious Activity Investigation
A New York State Police investigation into suspicious activity in the Capital Region has lead to the arrest of 2 female suspects.
What is the suspicious activity in question? Allegedly 2 female suspects are accused of attempting to break into several unoccupied vehicles in the town of Clifton Park. New York State Police out of Saratoga Springs have been investigating these reports and now made 2 arrests.
On Saturday November 22nd, at approximately 7:40am, New York State Troopers responded to the area of Walnut Drive in Clifton Park, NY. Troopers received reports of two individuals attempting to enter multiple unoccupied vehicles.
The caller reported the individuals were attempting to leave the area in a vehicle as troopers were arriving. Troopers stopped the vehicle matching the caller’s description and identified the driver as Slater and the passenger as Kilmer. Slater initially provided false, through continued investigation, learned the pair possessed multiple items that had been reportedly stolen from vehicles in the area.
Troopers also located multiple glass smoking devices containing drug residue, prescription medication belonging to another, a loaded firearm magazine, and illegally possessed brass knuckles in their vehicle. New York State Police have arrested;
Amber Slater, 44 of Troy, NY:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree
- Criminal Diversion of Prescription Medications and Prescription
- Conspiracy in the fifth degree
- False Personation
- Unlawful Possession of Certain Ammunition Feeding Devices
Olivia J. Kilmer, 34 of Troy, NY:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree
- Criminal Diversion of Prescription Medications and Prescription
- Unlawful Possession of Certain Ammunition Feeding Devices
ICE 33 Most Wanted Fugitives Could Be In Your Neighborhood
New York Towns That Share the Same Name
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Top 20 Dave Portnoy 'Must Try' Pizza Places in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Karolyi