Wednesday April 15, 2026 is Tax Day Once you have filled the appropriate documents there is a simple way New Yorkers can track a refund, if you are getting a refund. Here's everything you need to know.

Ahh Tax Day, a date that certainly doesn't have the same cheerful feeling of December 25th. April 15, 2026 is the deadline for individual federal income tax returns for tax year 2025. You could request an automatic six-month extension moving the deadline to October 15, 2026, but if you owe any money they would still be due April 15th to avoid penalties. Let's manifest a return for you!

I don't know too many people that look forward to tax season, even if they expect a refund. Keeping track of all of the appropriate documents, checking math, checking math again. Once you file you can easily track the status of your return:

24 hours after you e-file a current year return

3 days after you e-file a prior-year return

4 weeks after you file a paper return

To track your tax refund, use the IRS 'Where's My Refund?' TRACKER. Just enter your exact refund amount, Social Security number or ITIN, filing status, and tax year from your tax return. You could also download the IRS mobile app HERE, or call the automated hotline at 800-829-1954.

You can check as often as you like but your return will have its own schedule. According to the IRS, the typical time to receive your refund depends on how you filed your taxes:

E-filed return - 3 weeks from the date you e-filed

Mailed return - 6 or more weeks from the date we received your mailed return

Refund delays can happen when a tax return needs corrections or further review.

