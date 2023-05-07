Check Out This Upstate NY Local’s Amazing Lego Stewart’s Shop!
Stewart's Shops are an Upstate New York staple. They've got the best dairy products, great food, and above all-- awesome prices. Over the past few years, we've shared all the amazing things Stewart's has to offer. In case you missed them, here are some of the highlights:
358 Stewart's Shops in 365 Days
One New York family set a New Year's resolution at the beginning of 2022 to visit every single Stewart's Shop, and they actually did it! As of December 31, 2022, they stepped foot in the original Stewart's location in Ballston Spa, marking off the last of the 358 Stewart's Shops locations. Now that's dedication!
Stewarts Has Best Peanut Butter Ice Cream in the World
At the 2022 World Dairy Expo, Stewart's Shops were there, and their peanut butter pandemonium ice cream was named the best peanut butter ice cream in the world. Not only that, but mint cookie crumble was named the second best mint ice cream in the world, and had two other flavors finish third: mango dragonfruit in the sherbet category, and salty caramel in the gelato category!
Stewart's is Adding Another Location in Latham
With construction set to begin this summer, another Stewart's is set to be opened at the intersection of Route 9 and Wellness Way in Latham sometime this Fall!
New Spring Flavors at Stewart's!
With new flavors like peanut butter pie, brownie points, very berry shortcake, and many more, it's no secret that the ice cream counter will probably have a huge line this spring!
Amsterdam local Jeffrey Kozlowski loves legos, and builds some amazing pieces. Most recently, Jeffrey has joined his love of legos with his appreciation for Stewarts, and created an insanely realistic lego masterpiece.
Check it out!
