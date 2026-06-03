Pizza is a love language for many of us and we care deeply about getting that perfect pizza. How much are you willing to pay for a real quality pizza? There are a few places offering a more "high end" experience than just your typical spot to grab a slice. Ceres in NYC is one of those places.

A whole cheese pizza from them will cost you $40. They say that it's because they do things differently than a typical New York pizza shop, and don't use cheap ingredients. That has also caused blowback from the public when they learn that some of their pizzas can be near $70.

I will be real with you guys - I would try this without hesitation. This restaurant has a line out the door when they are open, and the get busy fast. You can place online orders for takeout and pick up from their Mott Street location. This may be a better option for you as some folks have to wait 60 minutes just to order when they get there, and then another 90 minutes for the pizza to be ready.

It's the comments section that is really crazy for this video. People telling other people not to get it just because it's a $40 pizza. So what? If people want to experience it go ahead. Also stop telling businesses what to do. These guys are clearly killing it, so you hating on them and saying you'd never buy it is accomplishing nothing.

It’s pizza bro. There’s nothing abt your product that justifies the outlier pricing - @yourfakemom This is the most pretentious BS I’ve ever seen in my life. - @mattwizz14

Others in the comment section are defending them saying there are plenty of other places that offer pizza at less than $40 a pie and you can always get those.

Read More: NYC Comedian Bashes Pizza From Upstate New York

The only thing that I can compare this pizza craze at Ceres to locally is everyone trying to get on the order list for Pizza by Plu in the Capital Region. I know folks that wait for him to drop that list so they can get on their and order. I have not yet had the pleasure of having one of his pizzas becasue the orders are always full when I open the links. His prices are around the same as Ceres, at $35 for a cheese. He does his Sicilian or Detroit style, which is a style I prefer over New Haven.

That also being said, I know some see New Haven as a "gold standard" when it comes to pizza but it's just not my favorite. I don't love the burnt crust. or "char" if you're a snob. I like my pie with a little boom, so a thicker slice with crispy edges is perfection.