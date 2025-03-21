Casting Call In New York! Want To Be In A Commercial?

Are you looking for your big break? This could be it as one company is looking for some fresh faces for their new commercial.

If you have ever had the dream of being famous and put on the big or small screen sometimes all it takes is one chance. Maybe this is your chance to break out and be the next Harrison Ford or Emily Blunt. Maybe we won't go that far jsut yet, but it's a start!

The folks at Dank, a New York based cannabis company, are seeking out fresh faces for their latest commercial. The beauty about this day and age is that you don't have to wait for the ad to pop up on TV, because they're all over social media and streaming services as well.

Casting Call

We’re searching for fresh faces for our upcoming DANK commercials! Enthusiasts encouraged, but not required. This is a paid opportunity, don’t miss out!

When it's a paying gig that always certainly helps the situation! If you want to get more info on the commercial and how you can get involved they've asked that you send them a message on their Instagram account. Obviously this ad will have something to do with the use of marijuana, so if that's not your thing you may want to skip it.

Dank was founded in 2022. From their website:

Our team consists of experts from the cannabis and hospitality industries, including experienced cultivators, extractors, and processors who are dedicated to producing the finest quality products on the market. We use state of the art technology and techniques to ensure that our products are pure, potent, and consistent.

If you end up getting cast, make sure to let us know!

