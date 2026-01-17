Bird Flu Alert Issued As Wild Bird Deaths Rise In New York
Stay away from any and all sick or dead birds and mammals. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning residents to avoid any contact as these animals may be infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or the Bird Flu.
Avian Flu transmission to humans is uncommon, but possible. Should you contract the Bird Flu your symptoms could include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, and pink eye. In severe cases, Pneumonia, difficulty breathing, altered consciousness, and seizures.
Wild bird deaths from Avian Flu is at peak numbers during the winter months. At this point in New York state, infection is widespread in wild birds such as Canada Goose, swans, other waterfowl, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, other raptors, crows, and shorebirds. HPAI can also infect domestic poultry, corvids, and mammals.
While avian influenza continues to affect wildlife, the risk to humans remain low. New Yorkers can stay safe by avoiding contact with sick or dead birds and animals and reporting anything unusual. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and will continue to share updates as needed. - State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald
There is likely little risk for the public, but people with close or prolonged unprotected contact with infected birds or virus-contaminated environments, especially immunocompromised people, are at greater risk of infection. No human-to-human transmission of the virus has been documented.
You may use this tool to report suspected HPAI mortalities in New York state.
