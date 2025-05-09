For every amazing night out there's a horrific morning after. We all know that it's coming, but still we do it over and over again.

A hangover isn't something you can try to run away from after indulging in a few cocktails. While there are some that can be easily managed, some require a bit more work to get over. What if there was something you could drink to help you get over them a bit more quickly?

Hangover Cure?

In the Capital Region you've probably enjoyed a night out or two in Albany or Saratoga over the years. Now you can reach for a nice ice cold Sprite afterwards to help minimize those hangover symptoms. Will Sprite make it go away? No, probably not, but it could speed things up so you don't have to take an entire day off.

According to the Chinese Study, Sprite has the ability to increase alcohol metabolism. Who knew all these years I've been going for a fountain Diet Coke to get me through those hard times and all I needed to do was go one fountain over to Sprite.

They did note that this was all done in a lab and not "in real life." So as usual, take this advice with a grain of salt.

How Does It Work?

Results showed that Sprite significantly accelerated the activity of aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH), the enzyme responsible for converting acetaldehyde into the less harmful substance acetate, potentially reducing the duration of hangover symptoms.

So don't be afraid to enjoy a few cocktails. Just make sure you've got some Sprite handy to help with it afterwards. Here's to your health!