Be Careful! Six Flags Scam Raising Red Flags on Facebook

Internet scams are like a game of whack-a-mole, they just keep popping up. The most recent scam we've come across on Facebook claims to offer four complimentary passes to Six Flags for free. As the old adage goes, there's always a catch, and in this case, it is definitely too good to be true.

While we are showing you the scam's Facebook post, we highly recommend you do NOT share or comment.

Posted from a Facebook page entitled "Six Flags Club", a picture of complimentary tickets to Six Flags is used to make the scam seem more legit. They even appeal to the public's emotions by mentioning how difficult last year was, presumably because of COVID. The post itself has 551 comments and 427 shares, so I would assume they've already tricked quite a few individuals. Once you share and comment on the post, the Facebook page responds to each comment with the exact same thing:

Thanks [commenter's name], we've sent your complimentary passes VIA messenger from this page. Do not click any replies to your comments with Hashtags in them. They're not affiliated with us. -Six Flags Club via Facebook

Notice how they try to create a false sense of security by trying to warn commenters about "fake" pages... Oh, the irony. One Facebook user even called them out:

It wants me to download and play a game up till 18 levels to get the rewards for the tickets. -Cylea Maria via Facebook

After seeing all this, I was 99.99% sure it was a scam, so I reached out to the official Six Flags account on Facebook to see if they had anything to say:

As explained by the official Six Flags' Contest Fraud Alert site, scams like these tend to pop up every year when the weather starts to warm up. Check out their page for tips on how to avoid scams like these.

