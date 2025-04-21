If you're planning a trip from the Capital Region to New York City in the near future it is good to know your options. Whether it's for a concert, a baseball game, or just to spend the day in the city shopping while taking in the sites you have a few ways to get you there. One of those ways is taking a train.

Amtrak operates right out of the Capital Region taking travelers to destinations all over by train. You can easily hope on at the Albany/Renssalaer Station and be to NYC is just a few hours. In fact, there are plenty of people who take that train ride every week to get to the city for various reasons.

Is It Worth it?

If you ask people who take the train for work or play they'll give you all the reasons, both good and bad.

Pros of taking the train:

Beautiful views while you ride

No worry to find parking

Comfy seats

Cons of taking the train:

Could cost more based on date

Crowded at times

Limit on items you can bring

At the end of the day you have to do what is best for you. Driving could be a better option based on the time, but don't forget about congestion pricing in NYC that will have you paying a little bit more at peak times.

What about the cost difference?

On average a tank of gas for a decent size car will be between $32-$40 for a tank of gas. A train ticket, even at cheaper times to travel, could be $44 per person for one way. For a single traveler or a couple looking to get away, that's not too bad. For a family that can get costly.

Timing is also a factor. While you may think that the train will get you there quicker, that's not always the case.

If you look at the time compared to driving (obviously stops along the way and traffic not included) there isn't much of a difference. Also, many Amtrak users warn people that you can face delays on the track at times that will also hold you up.

No matter which option you choose it will take you around 2 1/2 hours to arrive. With driving you'll also need to worry about finding parking and the cost of that can range from $40-$100 depending where you are.

Is it worth it to take the train? I think so. It allows you to get there stress free and take in some very nice scenery along the way. Could it cost you more? Maybe. The peace of mind might be worth it.

