Are you planning to travel in the near future? Things could be a little iffy for you right now what it comes to wait time and delays due to the government shutdown. Sean Duffy, the US Transportation Secretary said that he would be forced to close down some airspace due to staffing concerns.

...you will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it.

Other airports are also seeing long waits for TSA security checkpoints, with Philadelphia even closing down some.

All of that is causing concern for travelers across the country, but will you see these delays at Albany International Airport? How can you check to see if you'll have long waits at TSA?

How to check TSA wait times

The official TSA app, called My TSA, will be the best way for you to keep track of wait times. The app provided people with this info 24/7. It will even give you tips on what you can and can't fly with if you haven't been on a plane in a while.

Download MyTSA app

Another place you can always check for wait times and delay information is the Albany International Airport website. They do a great job of letting you know if the flight will arrive on time or leave a bit later. You can sign up for email updates from the airport as well.

You airline will also be able to tell you your current flight information with their various app. I personally use Southwest when I fly and have signed up for text alerts and push notifications so if there is a delay it will let me know right away.

I also found this website called tsawaittimes.com. It seems faily reliable and not only gives you current wait times, but also other important flight information such as weather updates.

No matter where you're going, I hope that you don't have to encounter a long delay in getting there. No one wants to be stuck at an airport longer than they have to be.