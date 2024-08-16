A Look Back at Woodstock 1994 – 3 Days Of Peace Love and Music in Upstate New York

25 years after the iconic Woodstock festival took place in 1969 music fans once again gathered in Upstate New York.

When it comes to music festivals Woodstock will always standout. The reason why is because it brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate something that we all love - music.

The first festival of course took place in Bethal, NY in 1969 and was groundbreaking. The influential artists of the time all in one place. I often said if I could time travel back to a point in history it would me Max Yasgur's farm for those three days. So it was only natural that 25 years later they gathered together the most influential artists of 1994 to try and recreate the same magic.

Here we are now in 2024 and it has been 30 years since that festival and people still talk about moments that will forever live in history.

Woodstock 1994 Collective Soul on stage at Woodstock 94 in Saugerties, New York on August 14, 1994.

The 1994 festival would take place about 70 miles from the original location in Saugerties, New York. It also featured so many amazing artists over the three days, Augusts 12-14.

I think one of the most notable things from 1994's Woodstock was the rain. The place was absolutely soaked. It resulted in one of Green Day's biggest moments when they had their famous mud fight with the crowd.

What's amazing about that moment is that everyone seemed to be having fun. There was no animosity and this is pure punk rock at its best.

Aerosmith was also one of the highlights on Woodstock 1994. They played 14 songs during their set and absolutely killed it.

Day one not only featured artists like Collective Soul, Blues Traveler, and Sheryl Crow but also the famous Rave Stock.

Day two brought not only Aerosmith but Joe Cocker, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Day three was after the rains came. The Allman Brothers Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Spin Doctors helped to close the festival, of course with Green Day as well.

Upstate New York has been fortunate to be a part of music history when it comes to the Woodstock music festival. While the 1999 Woodstock may be the most controversial, you cannot deny the impact that all three festivals had on the world. And it all happened in our backyard.