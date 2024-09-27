50 Fun Facts About New York State, How Many Do You Know?

From the Eastern tip of Long Island to the Adirondacks and all the way out West to Buffalo, New York State is filled with interesting bits of trivia, facts and historical notes that just might surprise you. Here are 50 fun and fantastic fact of New York State. How many do you know?

This is a huge list of "did you know" kinda stuff Sourced from National Geographic Kids, the Fact File, Exploring Upstate and 50 States. For example, did you know the Empire State Building has it's own zip code?

Out-of-staters tend to think New York is just Manhattan but you and I now that the Empire State is so much more. These are 50 fun facts from the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Niagara, Thousand Islands and more.

There are 62 counties in New York State and each one has unique stories, legend and history. Did you know that actor Mickey Rourke was born in Schenectady, NY?

Scroll through these 50 fun and fantastic facts of New York State listed below to see how many you already knew. Here is a bonus: The Statue of Liberty is 305 feet, 1 inch tall. That is measured from the ground to the tip of the flame. In 1886, it was the tallest structure in New York.

