26 Years Ago Today This Iconic Television Show Premiered in New York

On January 10,1999 we got introduced to the drama of a family like we had never seen before on television. We you watching this historic premiere?

When it comes to iconic TV a number of shows, writers and actors come to mind. Since people began bringing televisions into their homes in the 1950s we've welcomed folks from all walks of life. From wholesome families like the Cleavers, to the oddest of all like The Munsters, families have been a big part of television and entertainment. They bring laughs, life, and drama for us to experience.

However in 1999 we got a look at one family that was like no other we had ever seen before. We got to meet The Sopranos. Tony, Carmela, Meadow, AJ, Uncle Junior, Livia and an entire cast of characters that has been engrained and embraced by American culture.

From the opening theme to close of that premiere it was an absolute roller coaster ride that introduced us to the mild mannered life of a mobster and what he deals with on a day-to-day basis. Turns out, they're just like us. Seeing Tony chase down a man who owed him money in a car through a busy office complex was one of the best character introductions we could have seen. Right off the bat you're asking, "should I be rooting for this guy?"

Tony Soprano was the first true bad guy that was a main character. He's a mobster, but he also has anxiety and is in therapy as a result to try and figure out why he's having crippling attacks.

While set in New Jersey primarily, the show goes into New York on multiple occasions to deal with other Mafia families as well as visit places throughout Upstate New York.

Tony didn't just have one family, he had two. So we got to meet Silvio, Big Pussy, Paulie, Christopher and others that were working right along side of him as the crime boss in Jersey. I don't think any show has had a more iconic cast of characters.

We can't forget the real stars of the show. Tony's ducks. The flock that made his pool their home and gave him a glimmer of hope and happiness.

Warning, Possible NSFW language in this clip

HBO has produced some of the most memorable television shows of the last 30 years. Sopranos may be the best one of them all. There's a reason why, 26 years later people are still talking about it and attending parties and event dedicated to it. It was the first of its kind and likely will never be duplicated successfully.