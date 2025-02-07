Who Will Win Super Bowl LIX In New Orleans On Sunday?

It is finally here on Sunday Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans at the Superdome. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs where the Chiefs are slight betting favorites at around a point and a half. The Chiefs are chasing history in search of their first ever three peat in NFL history. It is a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago which saw the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in a thriller that came down to the final minute. Below is my quick take on this as seen in The Times Union:

If Philadelphia is going to beat Kansas City and win the Super Bowl, they better jump out to a big lead early and never look back. If it’s a close game in the fourth quarter, you know the Chiefs don’t lose close games because quarterback Patrick Mahomes will always figure it out. The Eagles need to get running back Saquon Barkley rolling early on Sunday and build a comfortable lead against a Chiefs defense that has trouble stopping the run. Eagles have a big advantage with their massive offensive line and the best running back in the NFL.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

I like the Eagles to win to cap off one of the greatest running back seasons ever by Saquon Barkley. It will take a lot for Philly to win they will need to play a perfect game. Im going 27-21 for the final. I hope all of our listeners can join us for our party at Dutch's Place one of our big sponsors starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

