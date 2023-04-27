Madison Square Garden is one of the most famous arenas in the world, and because of this, it's common to see a few familiar faces in the crowd for New York Knicks and Rangers' games. We dug through photo albums from past games at MSG, and were able to uncover a few photos of celebrities who donned the blue-and-orange to cheer on the Knickerbockers.

A handful of the most famous celebrities have been spotted at The World's Most Famous Arena over the years, all of whom were in the stands rooting on the New York Knicks during one of their home games. Sure, some of the names on this list were probably attending games because it's "the thing to do" in Manhattan on most nights.

That being said, other names on this list are true, die-hard Knicks' fans, and are genuinely there alongside other fans to yell and scream at the top of their lungs.

As the New York Knicks continue their push for a championship in 2023, one would have to imagine that, as the games increase in significance, big-name celebrities will be showing up at Madison Square Garden in increasing numbers.

So, without further ado, here are 25 famous celebrities, all of whom were spotted in the stands at Madison Square Garden by Getty Image photographers. Which familiar faces do you recognize, and which faces do you expect to see at MSG as the 2023 NBA Playoffs roll on?

These 25 Famous Celebrities were Spotted Cheering for the New York Knicks There have been plenty of familiar faces that have been spotted at Madison Square Garden over the years, all of whom were cheering on the New York Knicks.