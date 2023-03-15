Athletes At College In Upstate New York Accuse Coach Of Bullying

A women's lacrosse coach has been accused of consistent abusive behavior by a number of her former student-athletes in a letter sent to the president of the university.

Get our free mobile app

The accusations include disturbing accounts that the coach "psychologically abused numerous players, with severe consequences to their physical and mental health.” It appears those accusations may have substance.

After a months-long investigation by Thomas C. Zambito, Noah Ram and Melanie Anzidei of USA Today network published on poughkeepsiejournal.com, the trio reported that Colgate's women's lacrosse coach Kathy Taylor was accused of ridiculing players over their weight, dismissing their mental health concerns and pushing them to play through injuries that shortened their careers. The accusations triggered an internal investigation by Colgate.

Colgate University YouTube.com Colgate University YouTube.com loading...

In a statement delivered to the USA Today Networks in response to their investigation, Colgate stated, “We identified specific actions to improve the women’s lacrosse student-athlete experience and address concerns from student-athletes and parents regarding leadership approach and player development, and have been implementing these measures with the full commitment, involvement and support of Coach Taylor and the Athletics Department leadership and staff.” Basically, the university felt that accusations did not warrant the firing of the coach. That happens most times in these situations. Often there is more to the story that is unavailable to the public, sometimes there is not.

colgate university YouTube.com colgate university YouTube.com loading...

Unfortunately, to this day, some hard-nosed coaches feel that many student-athletes are "too soft." I am not saying this is what happened at Colgate. Some coaches will use sarcasm to relay messages. Sometimes there are ramifications from that sarcasm to the recipient. Mental well-being is a real thing. Some young athletes are not cut-out to be ridiculed in front of their peers. The USA Network Investigation stated that since the start of the 2022-23 school year, seven Colgate women's lacrosse players have quit the team. One of them was the team’s top goal scorer and a Patriot League standout. 20 student-athletes have left the program prior to graduation since Kathy Taylor took over as head coach in 2019. Hopefully, the changes made by Colgate's athletic administration will make it a better experience for the entire women's lacrosse program.

GNA Hotshots: Skeeter Creek's 2000th Show at Vapor in Saratoga Wow! Congrats to Skeeter Creek on their 2000th show! 21 years into the game, SK continues to be one of the best-sounding, hardest-working, talented, energetic, and fun bands the Capital Region has to offer.

On Saturday, a thousand "Creek Freaks" jam-packed Vapor inside the Saratoga Casino for a night many country music fans won't soon forget! Here are some of our favorite pictures from Claude Sawyer during an epic night of singing, dancing, drinkin', partying, and celebrating with the crew from Skeeter Creek.

Congrats on the 2000 shows and here's to another 20-plus years rocking the Capital Region and beyond.

Live Simply Yet Comfortable in This Adorable Tiny Saratoga House For Just $76K! Looking to downsize yet live comfortably? This tiny house may be just what you are looking for. It's a two-bedroom tiny house that is ready to roll. You find the land and they will park it there for you. It is located in Saratoga Springs. The main level is 208 square feet and the upper two lofts add another 130 square feet. There is a composting toilet, and hookups for a washer, dryer, and refrigerator. The tiny house has a full electric panel, drainage, water, plumbing, and a full shower. The kitchen has a cute farmhouse sink. There is plenty of storage underneath the stairs, tons of natural light, insulation, and beautiful cherry floors. This adorable tiny house is for sale for just $76,000.