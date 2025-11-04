Crash Raises Alarms About Work Zone Safety in New York

A Monday morning accident along a highway in Upstate New York turned a work zone into a mangled mess.

A work zone accident involving a pick-up truck towing an enclosed trailer and a New York State Department of Transportation attenuator sent two to the hospital, but could have been a lot worse, according to the New York State Police.

Work Zone Crash in New York New York State Police Via Facebook loading...

Work Zone Accident on New York Highway

On Monday, November 3rd, 202,5, at 10:43 a.m., Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 88 east in Afton, NY, in Chenango County for a reported work zone accident involving a Dodge 3500 pick-up truck towing an enclosed trailer with picnic tables that crashed into a DOT attenuator.

Police said that a seven-person DOT work crew was set up in the area, completing pothole repairs along the roadway, when the pickup truck slammed into the attenuator, leaving behind a mangled mess of metal.

"This could have been a lot worse. Please pay attention and move over when you see crews working in the roadway!" said the NYSP.

Two Sent to Hospital

The DOT worker who was operating the attenuator and the 20-year-old driver of the pick-up truck were both transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Thankfully, none of the workers on the highway were injured in the crash. Still, accidents like this are oftentimes avoidable if drivers follow a few simple rules when approaching any and all work zones, including slowing down, staying alert, and always eliminating distractions while passing through construction areas.

2026 National Work Zone Awareness Week in New York

Every year, New York participates in National Work Zone Awareness Week to highlight work zone safety. It will run from April 20th to 24th, 2026. Here are more pictures from the accident this week...

Work Zone Crash on New York Highway A work zone accident leaves behind a mangled mess. Gallery Credit: New York State Police Via Facebook