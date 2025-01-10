Visitor Restrictions Put in Place at Upstate New York Hospital

An upstate New York Hospital has announced that they are implementing temporary visitation restrictions to protect patients and staff.

If you currently have a family member or friend who is receiving care and staying at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, New York be aware that the hospital has just announced that they have changed its visitation policy for anyone planning to visit the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital Google Maps loading...

Glens Falls, NY Hospital Changes Visitation Policy

The hospital located at 100 Park St, Glens Falls, NY announced on social media that it has put temporary visitation restrictions in place and will only allow visitors over the age of 18 and will limit entrances according to WRGB. The temporary restrictions are being put in place to protect all current patients and hospital staff as seasonal respiratory viruses circulate.

SEE ALSO: Workers in New York Will Receive Higher Benefits in 2025

Glens Falls Hospital is part of the Greater Albany Med Health System, which includes other upstate New York hospitals including Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, and Saratoga Hospital. The visitation policy at each hospital in the Greater Albany Med Health System varies with its website stating that the Glens Falls Hospital is requiring every visitor to be 12 and older so if you are visiting we would recommend contacting the hospital before you go if you have anyone under 18 with you.

Visitation Policy at New York Hospital Canva loading...

Visitation Policies at Upstate New York Hospitals

Albany Medical Center, and Columbia Memorial Health hospitals will not allow anyone to visit if they have any respiratory or flu-like symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath) so if you are sick plan to skip your visit.

Vassar Brothers Medical Center Google Maps loading...

Visitation Policies at Hudson Valley Hospitals

Vassar Brother Medical Center and Northern Dutchess are part of Nuvance Health and follow the same policy and require visitors to be age 12 and older if they meet specific requirements for approved visitation and are accompanied by an adult. Visitors are also required to show a government-issued photo ID (examples: driver’s license, passport) to check-in. Visitors with any cold or flu symptoms will be required to go home for the safety of hospital patients and staff.

The visitation policy at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY doesn't mention any age restrictions but does say, "All visitors will be screened for COVID and flu-like symptoms upon arrival. Visitors who are sick or who display signs of illness such as coughing, runny nose, etc. will not be permitted to enter the hospital."

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety