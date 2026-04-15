New York State Police are asking the public to take a closer look at details from a 45-year-old cold case in Upstate, New York.

What Happened To Barry G. Marquart in Oneonta, NY?

In November 1980, 30-year-old Barry Marquart was reported missing, by his father, near Binghamton, New York.

Marquart, who was originally from Oneonta, was on November 9th, 1980. Marquart was living in Binghamton, New York with a roommate who reported not seeing him for 2 days.

NYSP report that Marquart's car was found near a rest area off Interstate-81 in the Town of Dickinson. Then, sadly, his body was found in Chenango River behind a rest area.

At the time, his cause of death was determined to be drowning. In a press release from the New York State Police they explain further:

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning but also indicated he sustained injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to his head and face.

For the last 45 years, New York State Police have been asking the public to reach out with any information they may know about what happened to Marquart.

Now, in 2026, NYS Police are renewing their efforts.

NYSP Search For Leads in 45 Year Old NY Cold Case

In a press release the New York State Police share:

Investigators have continued to actively renew evidence and pursue leads in an effort to bring justice to Barry Marquart and his family.

With that the New York State Police are asking for the public to take a closer look "at a composite sketch developed in 1980 of a person of interested believed to be connect to this case."

Here's the sketch:

via New York State Police via New York State Police loading...

In the press release, the NYS police say the individual in the sketch is described as:

a white male who would’ve been in his 20’s or 30’s in 1980, 5’ 10” between 140-160 lbs. He would’ve been in the Binghamton area in November of 1980.

If you have any information regarding Barry Marquart's cold case, contact the New York State Police Troop C at (607) 561-7400 or by email at cpio@troopers.ny.gov.

New York State Cold Cases

New York State Police are always looking for information when it comes to cold cases across the state.

Maybe you know a piece of information that could be pertinent to a specific case.

Take a look at some of the longer running cold cases across the state below:

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young